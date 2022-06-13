Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 67.4%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $70.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.