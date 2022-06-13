Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 67.4%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

