Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declines By 53.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CIBR stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $56.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.
Further Reading
