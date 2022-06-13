Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declines By 53.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,682,000.

