Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Expands By 196.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $30.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
