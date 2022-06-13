Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Expands By 196.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $30.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

