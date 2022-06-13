Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Increases By 233.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $4.53 on Monday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,042. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45. HOYA has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

