Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declines By 58.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
