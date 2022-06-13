Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declines By 58.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $307,000.

