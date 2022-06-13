Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 69.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

