Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 69.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BSMN opened at $25.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.