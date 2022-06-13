Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Drops By 47.8%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,991,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $132.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
