Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 54.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $82.83 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

