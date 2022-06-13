Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Declines By 88.7%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 2,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.

JPHLF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 3,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

