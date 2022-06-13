Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Rises By 118.6%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the May 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $94,000.

NASDAQ JUPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.74. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,717. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

