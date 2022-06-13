Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Expands By 161.0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 124,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,642. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

