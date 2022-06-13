Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Expands By 161.0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 124,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,642. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Just Energy Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.