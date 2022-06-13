Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Drops By 63.1%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,213. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

