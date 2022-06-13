Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Declines By 78.4%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 202,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:LMACA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.