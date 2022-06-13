Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Rises By 68.0%

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie cut Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at $12.25 during trading on Monday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12 month low of 10.95 and a 12 month high of 28.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.20.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

