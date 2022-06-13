Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Rises By 110.0%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MGYR remained flat at $$11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

