Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Grows By 289.2%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.45. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,282. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01.

mCloud Technologies ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 580.31% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCLD shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About mCloud Technologies (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.