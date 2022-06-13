Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Decreases By 58.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $$25.58 on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information website management services.

