Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Drops By 57.0%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGLDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

About Sabre Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.