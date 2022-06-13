Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Drops By 57.0%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SGLDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About Sabre Gold Mines
