Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Expands By 220.4%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 220.4% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

LNDZF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983. Salona Global Medical Device has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

About Salona Global Medical Device (Get Rating)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation engages in the production and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management, cold and hot therapy, transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, pulsed electromagnetic field technology, and ultrasound therapy.

