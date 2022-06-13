Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Expands By 220.4%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 220.4% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
LNDZF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983. Salona Global Medical Device has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
About Salona Global Medical Device (Get Rating)
