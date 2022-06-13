Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Expands By 106.1%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.63. 429,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.32%.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.