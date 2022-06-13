Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Drops By 66.7%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAEYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

