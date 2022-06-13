Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Rises By 188.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG opened at $0.00 on Monday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About TGI Solar Power Group (Get Rating)

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

