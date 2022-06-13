Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Expands By 113.3%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 14,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About The European Equity Fund (Get Rating)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
