Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Expands By 113.3%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 14,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

