Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Rises By 242.9%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOELY stock opened at $101.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

