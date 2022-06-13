Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declines By 64.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CFO stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,253. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.