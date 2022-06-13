Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declines By 64.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CFO stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,253. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.