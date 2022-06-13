Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as low as $177.29 and last traded at $177.82, with a volume of 8558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.62.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.31.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.10.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.