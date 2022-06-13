Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock opened at €83.90 ($90.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.49 and a 200-day moving average of €107.55. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.