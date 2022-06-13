Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ SPKBW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.