Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPXCY opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $133.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

