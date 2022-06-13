SingularityDAO (SDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.82 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,241.70 or 0.99846479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001829 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.