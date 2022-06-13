Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Cap of $67,040.07

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $67,040.07 and approximately $119,710.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00385457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00513245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

