Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $155,533,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,098,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,026. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

