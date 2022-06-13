Space Cow Boy Price Tops $9.58 on Major Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,656.54 or 1.00028470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

