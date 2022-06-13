Spaceswap (MILK2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00387669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00040829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00501187 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.