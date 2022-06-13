SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,659. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.