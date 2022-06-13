SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPIP stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

