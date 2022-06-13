SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,201,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.