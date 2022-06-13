SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,568. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

