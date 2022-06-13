Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.00

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $29,723.18 and approximately $77.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,533.05 or 0.99981645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars.

