Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $959,104.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $697,495.87 and $959,104.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00390290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00522631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

