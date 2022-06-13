Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.68. 245,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

