StarterCoin (STAC) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $19,349.08 and approximately $57.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

