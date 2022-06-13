State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 1.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $321,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 833,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after buying an additional 603,630 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 524,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,588,000 after purchasing an additional 418,739 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,828,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 5,674,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.