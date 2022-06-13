State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 181,700 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $96,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

