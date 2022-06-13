State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 34,835 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 232,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 124,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Visa by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 135,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
