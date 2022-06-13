Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 563,835 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Exelixis worth $73,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,954.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.