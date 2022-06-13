Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 163,928 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Pacira BioSciences worth $68,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 4,937 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $295,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,513,722.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

