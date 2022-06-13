Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $48.08 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $48,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.06.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $208.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

