Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $52.14 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after acquiring an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

