Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $63.39 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $63,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.